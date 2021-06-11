Monsoon brings in more creepy crawlies

TUCSON (KVOA) - Banner Health is preparing for more scorpion calls as the monsoon approaches.

According to Banner, this is the time of year when the insects are more active, and they see a spike in the number of calls about scorpion stings.

The Banner Poison and Drug Information Center hotline gets thousands of calls every year about scorpions.

“You can see scorpions out there pretty much all year round, but like a lot of these critters, we see a lot more in the summertime,’’ said Meghan Spyres, MD, a toxicologist with the Banner Poison and Drug Information Center.

Doctor Meghan Spyres said in rare cases stings can be deadly. Those most at risk include kids and the elderly.

“They can also cause involuntary muscle movement so jerking of the arms and legs and even more severe, in some cases, it can cause difficulty swallowing. People's eyes can move around in weird directions."

Banner Health officials said symptoms usually appear within two to three hours after a sting. Other symptoms include local pain, burning sensation, numbness and tingling through the body, swollen tongue and excessive drooling.

According to Banner, if do get stung, you should wash off the area with some cool water and soap and call the poison center at 1-800-222-1222.

Other scorpion-safety tips include: