Mariah Carey calls out Krysten Sinema, other senators to vote yes on H.R. 1

TUCSON (KVOA) - American singer-songwriter Mariah Carey called out four senators through a tweet on Thursday.

In her tweet, she called out Senator Krysten Sinema, Senator Joe Manchin, Senator Tim Scott and Senator Rob Portman.

She shared a call to action among her followers who live in Arizona, West Virginia, South Carolina and Ohio to #CALLOUTYOURSENATORS to vote yes on the For The People Act (H.R. 1).

This act would expand voter rights and make it easier to vote in federal elections. It also addresses election security, political spending and ethics among the government branches.