Local donation centers experiencing influx of donations… but they need your help.

TUCSON (KVOA) – You might have done some spring cleaning and taken items to a donation center. But, many local donation centers are experiencing an issue and have a plea to the public.

It’s to stop donating trash! They’re experiencing an influx of donations right now… but many of these items cannot be accepted.

"Think about what you would want someone handling in that box, just be considerate of that," said Matthew Flores of Goodwill Industries of Southern Arizona.

Donation centers need your help. Donate what you think should be donated. Dispose of what you think should be disposed of.

It’s a nationwide problem hitting the Old Pueblo. When you donate something that can’t be used, it costs donation centers extra money and extra time.

The other issue...

“People donating after hours," Flores added. "Although it’s a kind gesture… inevitably, someone will come along, go through the donation and take everything that’s of value.”

Goodwill recently had to put up barriers as after-hour donations just continue to be a problem and, near their donation door they have a sign that says if you do it, it can be considered illegal dumping.

Goodwill isn’t alone. The Assistance League seconds the plea.

“When we get items that aren’t completely viable, it takes time away from my volunteers to sort through the items," said Monique Van Sickle of the Assistance League of Tucson.

Items you’d use and want are what they’re looking for, that way these organizations can continue their missions and local programs for the betterment of the community.

“When you’re donating something that can’t be converted into value and will be a cost, then you’re taking away from those local programs," said Flores.

It’s as simple as that!

Most Goodwill stores are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in our area, the Assistance League store is open on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. For more information, click the links below.

Assistance League: Home | Assistance League of Tucson (altucson.org)

Goodwill: Goodwill Industries of Southern Arizona | Goodwill of Southern Arizona (goodwillsouthernaz.org)