Gov. Ducey flies over wildfires north of Tucson as they surpass 150,000 acres burned combined

GILA COUNTY, Ariz. (KVOA) - As the Mescal and Telegraph fires continue to grow north of Tucson, Gov. Doug Ducey visited the areas impacted today giving an updates on the progress and resources deployed.

As of Thursday morning, the Telegraph Fire is over 85,000 acres burned and only 40% contained while the Mescal Fire is over 72,000 acres at 64% containment.

The Telegraph Fire has quickly moved east and experts said that it is as close as six miles from the Mescal Fire.

"As we enter day five today, for our team and the firefighters that have been out there, it's still a very difficult time for these folks to get around this fire," said David Bales, Incident Commander Telegraph Fire.

Ducey had a flyover tour of the affected areas calling the scene that he saw while in the air - devastating.

"Numerous communities have been evacuated, homes have been destroyed, people and pets have been forced to leave belongings behind," he said. "It's a tragedy."

Currently, there are 900 firefighters working on the Telegraph Fire and another 600 combating the Mescal Fire.

With many small towns under evacuation orders, five structures have already been lost. One of those homes was that of speaker Rusty Bowers near Miami-Globe.

"Our focus is you, that's our focus," said Bowers. "We can't build my house back next week, it's gonna take a while but, we will rebuild as will those who (also) lost."

The governor says that he is calling a special session to make sure the resources needed to fight these fires are in place.

"It's imperative that we continue to put our efforts towards these fires so we can contain them and prevent any more hurt, loss or suffering in our communities," said Ducey.

The governor has already issued two declarations of emergency in response to both of these fires, making $400,000 available for response efforts.

He added that no expenses will be spared to keep these communities safe.