Fire crews prepare for extreme heat, set new fire restrictions

TUCSON (KVOA) - New fire restrictions go into effect for all Arizona State Trust Land Friday morning.

Starting at 8 a.m., Arizona State Trust Land will be under stage two fire restrictions, meaning campfires, smoking outdoors, target shooting or fireworks will not be allowed.

The restrictions come as wildfires continue to burn across the state, with temperatures only rising.

"We've got 100-degree temperatures and five to six percent humidity," Telegraph Fire Information Officer Dean McAlister said. "It's a real hard deal for the crews to maintain body hydration."

McAlister said that to maintain proper hydration levels, crews have to drink about three gallons of water per day.

"We're in a brush fuel-type that is highly combustible," McAlister said."So it takes the right planning to keep it from exploding and going over your fire line."

McAlister explained that a lot of the progress comes after sunset.

"We've been doing a lot of line-creation and burning out along our lines at night."

The Shamrock Fire, burning south near Kino Springs, started early Thursday morning.

"Right now, they're using aircraft," said Christina Pearson with the Coronado National Forest. "Retardant and bucket drops to try to suppress the fire."

Pearson said the heat is also causing trouble with firefighting efforts.

"Fighting that heat, fighting the lower relative humidity that we'll have, we won't have any recovery from that during the evening probably," she said.

Despite the worsening conditions, McAlister said conditions on the Telegraph Fire are quieting down.

"We've still got really active areas. We're kind of moving along at a slow pace toward the south and moving west," McAlister said. "The worst of our firefighting we hope is pretty much over."