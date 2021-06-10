CBP warns migrants to not cross border as Arizona hits above 100 degrees

TUCSON (KVOA) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection is urging those who are considering or already crossing the border to call for help as temperatures are predicted to hit above 100 degrees over the next week.

In a news release sent out Thursday, CBP highlighted the dangers of making the hike across the Arizona desert during the midst of the summer.

They said walking across desert lands in the middle of the summer requires a minimum of two gallons a day - about 16 pounds of water.

In addition, CBP said it is humanly impossible to bring enough water needed for the body while making the treacherous hike.

Instead, they suggest calling 911 to be rescued to avoid any injuries or death.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was written by Kelly Horyczun.