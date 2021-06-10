All state land in Arizona will be under stage two fire restrictions beginning Friday

PHOENIX (12 News) — The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management announced on Thursday that beginning at 8 a.m. on Friday, all Arizona State Trust Land will be under stage two fire restrictions.

This means no campfires, no smoking outdoors, no target shooting and no fireworks.

Arizona State Trust Land is land owned by the State of Arizona that is not privately owned land, Forest Service/National Park Service land, tribal land or Bureau of Land Management Land.

These elevated restrictions come as multiple major wildfires are burning in the state.

The Telegraph Fire has burned nearly 85,00 acres east of the Valley.

The Mescal Fire, also east of the Valley, has burned nearly 75,000 acres.

The Slate Fire, which started on June 7 burning north of Flagstaff, has topped 5,000 acres.

In addition to restrictions on State Trust Land, there are many fire restrictions on other lands throughout the state.