Tom Brady keeps setting records, even in the off-season.

An autographed rookie card of the now 7-time Super Bowl champion went for a record $3.107,372 which is the most ever paid for a football card in a public auction.

The football card was part of Lelands Mid-Spring Classic Auction that included the football that Brady threw for his first career touchdown pass back in October of 2001.

That football sold for nearly $429,000.