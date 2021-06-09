Ready, set, go! Tucson Parks & Rec brings back Track & Field + Race events.

TUCSON (KVOA) – Race events are back! After a halt due to the coronavirus, Tucson Parks & Rec will be hosting the annual summer track and field and road races this summer.

If you didn’t know, Tucson Parks & Rec hosts these events in June and July and anyone can participate.

Events include jumps, shot put for ages 12 and up, softball throw, meter dashes, runs, relays and more.

Tucson Parks & Rec hosts the track & field events every Tuesday at Palo Verde High School and the race events, such as the 2k run, the 5k, etc. at different locations on Thursdays. Anyone can attend and the cost is only $3 for youth and $4 for adults.

"What we’re trying to do in our department, parks and recreation, is really provide some services to our community... make sure they’re staying healthy, staying fit and also staying safe," said Ruben Kirkendall of Tucson Parks & Rec. "We pride ourselves on being able to provide those services to our community.”

No matter the location and day of the week, the events always start at 7 p.m. with registration beginning at 6:30.

For more information on the events, click here.