PACC to offer free vaccine, microchips for pets this weekend
TUCSON (KVOA) - This weekend, your pet will have the chance to receive a free vaccine and microchip!
Pima Animal Care Center will be hosting a clinic on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the shelter at 4000 N. Silverbell Rd. The event will be held in the Multi-Purpose Room.
According to PACC, dogs must be leashed and cats must be in carriers. Masks are required.
PACC explained that microchips are essential in reuniting a lost pet with its family.
