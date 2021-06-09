Nearly 1,000 Infant CPR Learning Kits distributed in Southern Arizona

TUCSON (KVOA) - The pandemic forced hospitals and first responders to quit offering face-to-face CPR and choking relief training classes.

Yet, thanks to a new partnership, nearly 1,000 Infant CPR Learning Kits have now been distributed in Southern Arizona.

The Arizona Lottery and the American Heart Association have teamed up to provide life-saving care for infants.

If someone isn't breathing well or circulating blood, CPR, which combines chest compressions and rescue breathing, can help.

Unfortunately, 70 percent of Americans don't know how to perform CPR.

Because of the distribution of infant CPR anytime, personal learning kits in Tucson's metro area and Yuma; parents, first responders and health care workers now have the opportunity to learn.

Krystal Webb serves as the American Heart Association Communications & Marketing Director. She explains that there are a lot of differences between performing CPR on adults versus an infant.

"If you ever tried to do CPR on a regular manikin, you know how hard you need to push down to do a compression, but, on a baby, it's very different," Webb said. "So, you just don't use as much pressure. For infants, you also do need to incorporate compressions, and that's what this kit really teaches you how to do. Especially, on a baby who is obviously much more fragile than an adult."

In just 20 minutes, these kits can teach the core skills of infant CPR and choking relief in both English and Spanish.

The kits include a personal inflatable mini baby CPR manikin and instructional videos.

"Knowledge really is a lifesaver," Webb said. "So, hopefully, you will never have to use the skills, that is the utmost number one priority. But, we do know that emergencies happen, and we want you to be the most prepared you can, and not just you as a new parent, but you as a babysitter, or a sibling, or grandparents, should that emergency come."

These kits are also very helpful for parents of preterm babies, who can have respiratory challenges due to apnea and underdeveloped lungs.