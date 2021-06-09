JBS USA pays hackers $11M ransom

(NBC) - Meat processor JBS USA confirmed that it paid the equivalent of $11 million in a ransomware attack on Wednesday.

According to a company statement, at the time of payment, the vast majority of the company's facilities were back up and running.

Company officials said they decided to pay the bitcoin ransom to protect its data and operations.

"This was a very difficult decision to make for our company and for me personally," said CEO Andre Nogueira. "However, we felt this decision had to be made to prevent any potential risk for our customers."

In a release, JBS USA said it has maintained constant communications with government officials throughout the incident.

Third-party forensic investigations are ongoing.

Earlier this week, Colonial Pipeline CEO Joseph Blount told a senate committee that he paid hackers more than $4 million in ransom in order to get fuel supply operations back online.

According to a preliminary investigation into the JBS hack, no company, customer, or employee data was compromised.