Animal experts warn against releasing king pigeons into wild

OAKLAND, Calif. (CNN) - You know those pretty white birds that look like doves and are sometimes released at weddings and other celebrations?

Well, after the events they were bought for, they often get released into the wild. But a San Francisco-based nonprofit says those are good intentions going awry.

The nonprofit called Palomacy is worried people who think they are helping white pigeons by setting them free, are actually inadvertently sentencing them to inhumane deaths.

They said that king pigeons have been bred domestically for generations, and they are defenseless.

They also explained that cats, dogs and even other birds will prey on them.

Palomacy is dedicated to saving king pigeons and adopting them out.

They said the birds make great pets!