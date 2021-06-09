Amazon “Sidewalk” launches

Amazon aims to create smart neighborhoods, with its new Sidewalk launched Tuesday.

The Sidewalk, according to Amazon, turns select devices, including some Echos and Ring doorbells, into so-called bridges.

Those bridges then share a small portion of your internet bandwidth, pooling it with your neighbors', creating a low-bandwidth network, called the Sidewalk.

Among the benefits, say the folks at Amazon, is extended range for some of those devices.

Don't want to stroll down Amazon's sidewalk?

You have to opt out, through your Alexa or Ring app.