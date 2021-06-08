Vail School District makes wearing masks optional for new school year

VAIL, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Vail School Board made a decision on whether masks would be optional or not in the upcoming school year on Tuesday.

In a unanimous vote, the board made masks optional for students during the upcoming school year.

This comes six weeks after a group of parents protested, demanding the board remove the mask mandate.

The meeting was canceled that night in late April when board members said they feared for their safety.

At one point, some people stormed inside district headquarters demanding to speak to board members.