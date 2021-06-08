Tucson’s Mayor, Council takes stand on Second Amendment Firearm Freedom Act

TUCSON (KVOA) - Back in April Governor Ducey signed a bill into law known as the Second Amendment Firearm Freedom Act.

On Tuesday, the Tucson Mayor and Council moved forward to separate themselves from the law.

Council discusses HB 2111, the 2nd Amendment Firearm Freedom Act. Council Member Kozachik asks council to give direction to staff to work on a resolution so that in the city of #Tucson federal gun laws will apply regardless of what the State says. Council passes motion. #DCRecap pic.twitter.com/WEyOvP197K — Denelle Confair (@DenelleConfair) June 8, 2021

"They have a history of wanting to preempt any local decision making when it comes to gun legislation this is one where they stepped over the line," Tucson Councilman Steve Kozachik said.

Councilman Steve Kozachik asked Tucson's Mayor and Council to adopt a resolution to separate them from House Bill 2111.

"So what I hope happens is the moment we adopt this resolution and announce to the legislator of the governor, that we are going to recognize federal gun laws," Kozachik said. "That bates them into suing us, we meet them on the courthouse steps and we say your nullification is unconstitutional, it's void and it just goes away."

House Bill 2111 was signed into law in April and states any law that violates the second amendment will be null in a void in the state of Arizona.

"This legislation is irresponsible. It's unconstitutional and it's unnecessary and especially in June in gun violence awareness month," Tucson Mayor Regina Romero said.

During the meeting, the mayor and council voted to have the city attorney create the resolution for them to vote on.

"Really putting lemon on the wounds of gun violence in our country and in the state," Romero said. "I'm frankly disgusted with the lack of movement in congress to pass common-sense gun laws."

We reached out to Governor Ducey's office for comment and they provided us with the following statement saying:

"Governor ducey is proud of his record on the second amendment and he believes second amendment rights should be protected as we protect public safety."

Tucson's City Attorney is expected to present a resolution for the council to vote on June 22nd.