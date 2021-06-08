Tucson water treatment center shutting down temporarily, indefinitely

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson water is preparing to shut down its treatment facility near the Tucson airport due to increasing levels of chemical compounds found in the groundwater wells serving the plant.

This shutdown is a preventative measure. The city said that everyone in the service area is and will continue to have clean water. This shutdown is to help protect this Tucson water supply long-term.



The site that is being shut down on June 21 serves 60,000 Tucson residents, during that shutdown clean water will be distributed from the Central Arizona Project which comes from the Colorado River.

"When it comes to our drinking water, our most precious resource here in the Sonoran desert, quality and safety come first," Tucson Mayor Regina Romero said. "Which is why we're taking this proactive step, out of an abundance of precaution."

Concentrations of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) from these areas near Davis-Monthan Air Force Base(DMAFB) and the Arizona Air National Guard near the airport are causing plumes of groundwater pollution.

According to the city of Tucson, internal investigations done by DMAFB and the national guard have confirmed high levels of PFAS in the wells near these sites.

News 4 Tucson reached out to the national guard however they did not have a statement available on Tuesday.

DMAFB sent us a statement saying:

"Davis-Monthan air force base and the air force civil engineer center (AFCEC) remain committed to working with regulatory partners to address potential impacts of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in Tucson's drinking water that may have resulted from air force mission activities. In alignment with the department of defense's response to the issue, the air force has taken considerable steps to identify, respond to and prevent the spread of PFAS, and that work continues today." DMAFB

The city hopes to come to a solution with both of them to fix this issue.

"[It's] time for those who are responsible for the PFAS contamination to work with us on a future remedy that does not put public health at risk," Tim Thomure, Director of Tucson Water said. "It also allows time for approval and construction of alternative end uses of the water treated from TARP."

The shutdown is temporary, but there is no definitive timeline on when it will re-open.

The community group, Las Aguas, is a water quality advocacy group and they said that they are grateful to the mayor and council for taking these actions and hope a resolution can be found as soon as possible.

"You know this is an issue that should have been taken care of a long time ago, but the responsible parties keep shying away from it," said Robert Jamarillo, Las Aguas representative.

The city wants to emphasize that the water supplied by Tucson water remains safe. The action to suspend treatment at TARP is a proactive step to ensure the drinking water remains safe moving forward.