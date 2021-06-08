Tucson police to investigate Chabad on River vandalism as hate crime

TUCSON (KVOA) - On Monday morning, Chabad on River, a Jewish faith center, was vandalized.

A church member had found a swastika and an anti-Semitic slur spray-painted on a classroom door.

According to Tucson Police Department, the incident was reported Monday morning, however, it is unclear when it happened. Police believe it may have happened over the weekend, as the last confirmed sighting of no vandalism on the door took place on Saturday.

Since then, there has been a variety of abundant support for the synagogue, including Gov. Doug Ducey and now Tucson Mayor Regina Romero.

Tuesday, Romero expressed her emotions and call to action among the community regarding the incident through a tweet.

"This is an absolutely disgusting display of hate and antisemitism," Romero said. "This will not be tolerated in our diverse and welcoming city. I ask all Tucsonans to join me in standing up and raising awareness on antisemitism in all of its forms."

In a later tweet, she said that her office confirmed with TPD that this incident will be investigated as a hate crime.

My office has confirmed with @Tucson_Police that this is being investigated as a hate crime.



Antisemitism has no place in #Tucson, or anywhere else for that matter. https://t.co/5SeRMcPoQy — Regina Romero (@TucsonRomero) June 9, 2021

This is a developing story.

