Tucson Medical Center reveals new Intensive Care Unit

TUCSON (KVOA) - After a long, tough, year battling COVID-19, Tucson Medical Center is getting ready to open a remodeled intensive care unit.

The unit is decked out with features like reverse airflow rooms and top-of-the-line monitors that only one other hospital in the country has.

However, for those who worked on the front lines the remodel is more than just new technology and shiny new floors.

"Another big thing for the nursing staff, and I think peter can speak to this as well because we both worked units that were COVID-specific, but it's almost a cleansing of COVID-like a saging-yes exactly," Jenny Tuttle of TMC ICU said. "This unit was full of COVID, you know, so now it's kind of like a cleansing, bringing in clean, fresh. The nurses are anticipating a catharsis of COVID. So we're really looking excited for this brightness and just a clean, new unit."



Patients will move into the ICU later this week after a few final finishing touches.