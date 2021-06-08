Amphi Coalition, One-Stop host eviction prevention and resource fair

TUCSON (KVOA) - Those facing a possible eviction were able to connect with community resources in helping them keep their home through the county's eviction prevention and resource fair Tuesday morning.

Pima County's One-Stop and the Amphi Coalition teamed up to make this fair possible.

The fair is open to anyone in the community with and no appointments or reservations are needed.

As of June 1, Pima County and the City of Tucson have given out $11.6 million in rental and utility assistance.

For more information on the fair, call 520-724-5387.