Tucson Pride Festival eyes return to Reid Park

TUCSON (KVOA) - Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tucson Pride Festival took place at Reid Park for several years. Whether or not the festival will return to Reid Park this fall remains an open question on Monday night.

The decision will come down to specifics on the City of Tucson's permit requirements.

"It kind of feels like home," Tucson Pride President Sam Cloud said of Reid Park.

Currently, due to COVID-19, the city is capping the number of people for permitted events.

"Right now, the city is capping events at 250 people, and our festival every year pulls in anywhere from five to eight thousand," Cloud said.

As the number of COVID cases declines and the vaccine continues to get out to communities, the city is working to lift capacity restrictions.

Both city officials and Tucson Pride are hopeful that Reid Park will indeed be home to the festival on October 2.

In a statement to News 4 Tucson, the City of Tucson said: "We are currently accepting special event applications for our fall events, and while the web page currently shows a maximum capacity of 250 participants for park-held events, we expect to adjust that information very soon. We encourage community members who are planning events to submit their applications for review so that they are able to meet all necessary deadline requirements, and we will keep them updated."

Cloud knows Reid Park is where Tucsonans want to be, celebrating Pride together.

"The community loves being at Reid Park and that's where we belong," Cloud said. "It's where everyone knows you can come, enjoy the festival all day long and be in a safe space with your chosen family."

Tucson Pride is looking at options for the parade this year. Cloud said one option is to hold the parade the day before the festival on Friday, October 1. The location is yet to be determined.