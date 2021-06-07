Skip to Content

Salvation Army, Northwest Fire District respond to Telegraph fire and provide aid

SUPERIOR, Ariz. (KVOA) - A dangerous wildfire is burning out of control on the edge of Tonto National Forest on Monday.

According to NBC, the Telegraph fire has burned more than 56,000 acres in South Central Arizona, putting two counties under evacuation orders as the fire expands. More evacuation orders are expected.

The fire is apparently being fueled by gusty winds and dry conditions.

Multiple crews are taking on the fire.

The Salvation Army and Northwest Fire Department have headed to the area to help residents and lend a hand in fighting the fire.

The Salvation Army has set up a canteen providing meals to evacuees and first responders at the Red Cross Shelter located at High Desert Middle School in Globe.

