Preparing for monsoon, what you need to know

TUCSON (KVOA) - Monsoon 2021 is just eight days away, so all week long News 4 Tucson is getting you prepared.

Chief Meteorologist Matt Brode kicks our coverage off with what we can expect this year.

There's no way to sugarcoat it. We need rain, and we need it badly. While much of the country talks about May Flowers, we talk about summer monsoon storms.

The season begins on June 15 and lasts through September 30, when nearly half of our annual rain is picked up.

Could monsoon 2021 be worse than last year?

It's a reasonable question and while there are no guarantees, the short answer is probably no.



Last year's monsoon was truly historic. If we look at the record books that go all the way back to 1895, last year's monsoon was the second driest, only inching out the driest by three-hundredths of an inch of rain.

Such seasons are infrequent and scattered over many years. The latest summer outlook from the Climate Prediction Center places the entire state of Arizona under equal chances of either above or below-average rain.

This means that there is no strong indicator of a wetter or drier season, suggesting that even if we are slightly drier than average, it may still feel like a normal monsoon due to last year's abysmal rainfall amounts.

The upshot, chances are equally as good that it could be a wetter than average season.

While less understood, the presence of a La Nina or El Nino seems to have correlations, both positive and negative to monsoon rainfall amounts.

We are coming out of a La Nina pattern and entering a neutral cycle. This too could help favor a more average, or typical monsoon.

Lastly, the cards are already lining up in Mexico where our monsoon begins. Thunderstorms have been firing up most days along the Sierra Madre Mountains of Mexico.

The monsoon is already out there. Now it's time to bring to southeastern Arizona.

Stay with News 4 Tucson all monsoon long for the latest danger threats and what to do to remain safe.

We are committed to keeping you safe and above all, enjoy the wonders of the monsoon.