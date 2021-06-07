Outdoor summer movie options in Southern Arizona!

Movie-going is back in full swing in Southern Arizona!

But, if you're still not comfortable going to an indoor theater, there are other options.

Oro Valley, Sahuarita, and Tucson are offering viewers outdoor, drive-in, and air-conditioned movie options.

Oro Valley is offering "Movies on the Lawn" at the Oro Valley Community & Recreation Center.

Harkins Theatres is offering the "Harkins Family Fun Series."

All movies in the series begin at 9:45 a.m.

Cinemark has it's "Cinemark Summer Movie Clubhouse" for just $1.50 a person.

There are free summer drive-in movies thanks to Sahuarita Parks and Recreation.

Jeff Yanc serves as the Program Director for the Loft.

He says The Loft's Open Air Cinema is showing outdoor screenings all summer long.

"Just remembering how great it is to watch movies with other people, and be out of your living room," said Yanc. "You know kind of having an experience like we used to have. The communal experience, hearing people laughing and screaming and crying is really like magic and that's what people have been saying, when they come back."

The Loft was also one of the few theaters chosen to host in-person screenings for the 2021 Sundance Film Festival because of its Open Air Cinema, which allowed viewers to screen films safely during the pandemic.

At this time, Tucson Parks and Recreation does not have any movies scheduled in the park, but if that changes, we will let you know.