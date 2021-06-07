New wellness center opens doors to Tucson’s most vulnerable

TUCSON (KVOA) - A new wellness center opened on Monday with the help of the H.S. Lopez Family Foundation.

The Gospel Rescue Mission opened a wellness center at The Center of Opportunity.

"So today we are celebrating the new wellness center buildings. Here, at The Center of Opportunity, we have added five new buildings and services to the homeless," CEO of Gospel Rescue Mission Lisa Chastain said. "And this is our latest venture. So [for] the Wellness Center we have a two thousand square foot gym, workout facility as well as a library for the guests."



The new center is one of four new buildings at The Center of Opportunity that was built to expand services and resources for Tucson's most vulnerable.

The center is located at 4550 S. Palo Verde Road.