Fry’s Food Stores to host statewide hiring event, hire 1,000 associates

TUCSON (KVOA) - One of the largest employers in the state is hosting a statewide hiring event which will increase the number of works at the stores.

Fry's Food Stores plans to hire 1,000 associates to fill in various jobs within the store, such as retail, all-purpose clerks for the deli, department managers, e-commence, pharmacy and others.

The event will take place on Thursday and will hold both in-store and virtual interviews.

The president of Fry's Food Stores, Monic Garnes, explained that in order to continue, "advancing [their] inclusive culture where associates feel valued and can feed their future, we are embracing greater collaboration, technology, and innovation to attract, identify, and develop talent to help us deliver on our business goals, focusing on uplifting and rewarding associate and customer experiences and being consistently in-stock, fresh, and friendly.”

Fry's offers resources, benefits and training to aid associates and make their lives easier.

For more information, visit jobs.kroger.com.