Bank of America CEO: “Americans are still sitting on loads of stimulus cash”

One bank CEO says Americans are sitting on loads of cash thanks to three rounds of government payouts.

Bank of America's Chief Executive Brian Moynihan says his customers haven't spent about 70% of the last couple rounds of stimulus.

The US government has given out $804-billion to individuals and families since the pandemic started.

Moynihan says the economy is now bouncing back.

Consumer spending jumped above one trillion dollars this year.

But economists warn that could spur inflation and cause more supply chain issues amid worker shortages.