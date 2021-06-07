As temperatures increase, so does the population of pets at Pima Animal Care Center.

TUCSON (KVOA) – Pima Animal Care Center is currently seeing an increase in pets and they could use your help.

To be exact, they are currently seeing an intake of 75-100 pets per day. So, they're offering adoption promotions up until July 16.

The promotions include, $0 adoptions for pets 4 months or older and kittens and puppies will cost $50 each. A $20 licensing fee per adopted dog will apply for each adopted dog.

But, if you're not in the position to adopt, that's okay! They accept donations as well, whether it's a cash donation or a donation of your time.

In order to help keep the population in control over here, they're looking for people to foster pets... even if it's just for a couple of weeks.

"We're averaging where we're taking in about 20 more pets than we're getting out," said Nikki Reck of Pima Animal Care Center. "We'll get in 80 and we'll give out 60."

Reck also told News 4 Tucson that the warmer months always tend to be busier for them because it's breeding season.

For more information on PACC, the services they provide and how to adopt a furry friend, click here.