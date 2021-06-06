TPD: Single-vehicle crash kills driver in central Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Tucson Police Department has confirmed that one person has died after a single-vehicle crash in central Tucson Saturday night.

Joseph Ray Eisensee,45, was driving south down Mountain Avenue when he attempted to pass the two cars ahead of him when he struck a median and hit several trees before being ejected from his vehicle, police say.

Eisensee was not wearing his seatbelt, according to detectives. The 45-year-old died from his injuries at a local hospital.

No other injuries were reported at the scene. The investigation is still ongoing.