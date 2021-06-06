TPD: Fatal pedestrian hit-and-run on S. 6th and Columbia

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Tucson Police Department has confirmed that one pedestrian has died from his injuries after being involved in a hit-and-run on S. 6th Avenue and Columbia Street on Friday night.

TPD identified 56-year-old Marcellus McCutchen Burks as the victim. Detectives have determined that Banks was hit by a blue and white 1980's Ford pickup that did not stop after hitting Banks.

Detectives determined that Banks crossing the street in a "Midblock" manner contributed to the accident.

If you have any information about the car or accident you are asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.