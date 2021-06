TUCSON (KVOA) - The Northwest Fire Department has confirmed that crews are currently on scene working on a house fire off of Limberlost Drive and Fairview Avenue.

Crews are working a house fire off W Limberlost Drive & Fairview Ave. Please use caution with emergency vehicles in the area. pic.twitter.com/Rf48P2drKb — Northwest Fire (@NorthwestFire) June 7, 2021

Details are limited at this time. News 4 Tucson will update this article with more information as it comes into our newsroom.