Arizona scaling back on state-run vaccination sites

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) — State-run vaccination sites will be phased out over the coming weeks.

The Arizona Department of Health Services said the state will shift its focus to increasing the number of neighborhood options like pharmacies, doctors' offices and pop-up clinics.

"We've got decreased demand," said ADHS Director Dr. Cara Christ. "We want to make sure that we give people enough notice to where, if this was something that was their plan to get both doses, they've got that ability."

While the state-wide change is new, the Pima County Health Department said community-based vaccinations are something it's been doing all along.

"We've always been very innovative," said Spencer Graves with Pima County Health Department, "we started doing the mobile vaccination units in February. Since February, we've done over 200 mobile sites."

"Our focus is shifting to connecting people to the information they need before getting vaccinated and to the growing number of providers offering vaccine in neighborhoods around Arizona, including pop-up clinics,” said Dr. Christ.

"It's really looking at the areas of need, social vulnerability and the areas that also have needs for other types of resources," Graves said.