TPD: Eastside crash turns deadly

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Tucson Police Department has confirmed that one person has died from their injuries after a three-vehicle collision at the intersection of N. Jessica Avenue and East Broadway Friday evening.

67-year-old Joy Lynn Jacobs was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital. 39-year-old Christopher Myers has been arrested and charged with manslaughter, criminal damage and aggravated assault. Officers did determine that Myers was impaired at the time of the collision.

Myers was turning onto Northbound Jessica Avenue when he collided with another vehicle driving through the intersection, that collision forced Myers to hit another car, which injured both passengers in Myers car, including Jacobs who later died at the hospital.