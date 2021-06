TUCSON (KVOA) - You have a chance to win some cash for getting your vaccine this month!

The Pima County Health Department is offering up to 100 $2 scratcher tickets per day for the entire month of June.

All you have to do is get your first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the one-dose J&J vaccine at any Pima County-run site.

The lottery tickets have a grand prize of $10,000.