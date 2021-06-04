Over 71% of inmates at Arizona Department of Corrections fully vaccinated

PHOENIX (KVOA) - The Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry (ADCRR) announced a new milestone on inmate vaccinations Friday. The ADCRR said nearly 26,000 inmates, or 71.37% of the population, are fully vaccinated.

The ADCRR said it continues to offer COVID-19 vaccines to inmates at its state as well as private prison facilities. The Department has received 44,880 doses thus far from the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) and has administered a total of 44,452 first and second dose vaccines at its ten state prison complexes to date, it said. The private prisons have administered a total of 10,357 vaccines to date.

ADCRR said it will continue to offer the vaccines as they are allocated to the Department.

COVID-19 data continues to be updated on ADCRR’s dashboard at: https://corrections.az.gov/adcrr-covid-19-dashboard. Please note the data on the dashboard is cumulative back to February 2020. For the latest regarding ADCRR’s COVID-19 management strategy, please visit: https://corrections.az.gov/covid-19-management-updates.