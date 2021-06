TUCSON (KVOA) - An officer-involved shooting occurred Friday night on Tucson's eastside.

According to a tweet sent by Tucson Police Officer Frank Magos, the shooting occurred at Jesse Owens Park, 400 S. Sarnoff Dr.

No officers or community members were injured during the shooting.

🚨OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING🚨



The investigation is underway into an officer involved shooting at Jesse Owens Park, 400 S. Sarnoff Dr. There are no injuries to community members or officers. Additional details to follow. pic.twitter.com/iBFyo1SBUl — Ofc. Frank Magos (@ofcrmagos) June 5, 2021

The investigation is ongoing.

Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest.