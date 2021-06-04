Skip to Content

Need a summer job? Tucson Parks & Rec is experiencing a lifeguard shortage.

TUCSON (KVOA) – The City of Tucson Parks & Recreation says they need lifeguards and it's been harder to recruit this year than years past.

Tucson Parks & Rec normally has 20 pools opened. This year, they'll be operating about 12 of those.

They strongly believe that one of the main reasons for this year's recruitment problem is because they've gone nearly two seasons now since they've seen their staff.

Many have gone to other jobs and graduated.

"To just barely keep the pools open, we need about 100 right now," said Tucson Parks & Rec Aquatics Manager. "We're in the 90s like low 90's so we're still scrambling a bit and that's with 12 pools open."

  • If you're interested in being a lifeguard, qualifications include:
  • CPR certification
  • Red Cross lifeguard certification
  • First Aid certification
  • You must be 15 years of age

For more information, click here. Click here to apply online.
Applications will be taken until the end of June.

Frankie McLister

Frankie McLister is the Multimedia Journalist for News 4 Tucson Today. His interest in storytelling began when he was young and loves telling those of Southern Arizona.

