French museum to send U.S. second Lady Liberty to rekindle friendship

The replica will then be transported to the French Embassy in Washington D.C. as part of a 10-year loan.

New York's Lady Liberty is set to get a new sister as a French museum plans to send a replica of the landmark to the United States in time for Independence Day.

The replica will depart from Paris on June 7 and will arrive aboard a boat in New York City's Ellis Island on the Fourth of July.

The museum's director said the new statue aims to rekindle the centuries-long friendship between France and the U.S.

Measuring around nine feet tall, the statue is 16 times smaller than the existing piece on Liberty Island.

