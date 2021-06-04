State’s top lawyer alleges overtime compensation scheme in lawsuit filed against former Southern Arizona sheriff

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Arizona Attorney General filed a lawsuit against a longtime former southern Arizona Sheriff.

According to the complaint, the sheriff paid some of his employees overtime for work they never did.

But that's not how the sheriff sees things.

According to his attorney, former Santa Cruz County Sheriff Tony Estrada said he did nothing wrong.

But the lawsuit filed by Attorney General Mark Brnovich says otherwise. All of this stemming from an alleged overtime compensation scheme.

Friday night, the attorney for the sheriff and his captain said that this complaint is political and designed to hurt their reputation.

The overtime compensation scheme, as the lawsuit claims, began under the direction of former Santa Cruz County Sheriff Tony Estrada back in 2000.

The complaint stated that Captain Ruben Fuentes also had direct knowledge of it.

According to the lawsuit, Sheriff Estrada told some of his employees to put down overtime on their timesheets for certain jobs, overtime that was never worked.

The News 4 Tucson Investigators first asked Sheriff Estrada about this back in the fall of 2018.

"It's a fair process to compensate people for doing something above and beyond their regular duties," Estrada said. "So, that's what we were doing compensating them."

But the lawsuit alleges people weren't required to work to get the extra pay.

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich and his office claim that more than 75 employees over a five-year period wrote down more than 2,000 hours of unworked overtime, adding up to nearly $200,000.

Money that the state wants back.

News 4 Tucson's Eric Fink spoke with Sheriff Estrada and Captain Fuentes' lawyer this Friday morning.

He said his clients didn't gain a thing and argues this lawsuit has no merit.

"It's not a scheme," Attorney Douglas Clark said. "It was something that everybody came up with, that everybody knew about. And it was basically to take care of people who were on call. Technically on-call stuff. Not over time. I think it's all political."

We reached out to Attorney General Bnrovich, and in a statement his spokesperson says quote:

"Our office has consistently worked to protect Arizona taxpayers and this case is the latest example. We cannot comment any further at this time." Katie Conner, Attorney General's Office Spokesperson

"When you're talking about anything illegal, you're talking about giving people a gift for something he or she did not do," Estrada explained. "These are things that our officers performed and as a result of that, they were compensated for it."

Clark said that this lawsuit is bogus.

"This complaint is written by a very clever attorney general to make it sound like these people committed some terrible act. And they didn't," Clark added.

Now, the law states that the defendants have about 20 days to respond to the complaint. In our conversation, Douglas Clark said this is a marathon, not a sprint.