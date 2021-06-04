Bighorn Fire: One year later

TUCSON (KVOA) - Saturday marks the one-year anniversary of the start of the Bighorn fire. A lightning strike started the wildfire which burned nearly 120,000 acres in the Santa Catalina Mountains.

The fire led to evacuations in the Foothills and took more than a month and a half to contain.

Today, Arizona Game and Fish showed members of the media the forest has started to recover in some places and how drought conditions are complicating the process.

Although many habitats were destroyed, new growth brings enhanced nutrition for all of the wildlife that lives between Mt. Lemmon and Catalina State Park.

"It's a good thing for wildlife, overall, the mountains adapted for fire," Nate Foley, Wildlife Manager Santa Catalina Mountain Range said. "The plants and the animals are adapted for fire, it's a natural event, and we're looking forward to seeing the long-term benefits from it."

At Catalina State park, around 30 percent of the area was burned. Due to COVID-19, mitigation efforts were limited to signage, gates and other preventative measures to keep people away and safe.

"We're still very much in danger of having accelerated runoff and flooding potential." Christine Thiel, Natural Resource Staff Officer for the Coronado National Forest said. "And actually, Pima County has a series of alert stations on the forest service lands that will help to alert the public to those kinds of events."

Up on Mt. Lemmon, new signs of life can be seen among the burn scars left behind, and while a lack of rain helps avoid flooding down below, there's a disadvantage for the forest.

"It did alleviate or lower the chances of getting flooded down below in the communities, but it did not allow really a lot of vegetation to establish life we would've like we would've hoped for," Steven Miranda, Fire Staff Officer for The Coronado National Forest.

For now, efforts are focused on restoration and prevention. As we head into a critical time of the year for fire prevention, experts are working to keep burning fuel to a minimum to avoid another Bighorn fire.