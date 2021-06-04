BBB Scam Alert: Government imposters pose as FEMA and trick grieving family members

TUCSON (KVOA) - A new United States federal program is helping to pay funeral expenses of people who died from COVID-19. Unfortunately, scammers are using this as a chance to steal personal information from bereaved family members the Better Business Bureau announced in a news release Friday.

How the Scam Works

You get a call, email, or text message from someone who claims to be from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) or another government agency. The scammer is allegedly reaching out as part of the official COVID-19 Funeral Assistance program.

This “government official” claims that you qualify for financial assistance. But first they need information to “register” you for the program. Scammers may ask for the name, birth date, and social security number of a deceased family member. Sharing this information can lead to identity theft.

Not all scammers impersonating FEMA are capitalizing on the funeral program. In another version of this scam, con artists claim to be FEMA representatives following up on your COVID-19 vaccine. This is another ploy to get personal information. “I was called by a man who said he was ‘FEMA,’” reported one person to Scam Tracker. “He wanted me to give him my Social Security number. He claimed I did not fill out all the paperwork when I got vaccinated.”

How to Spot this Scam

Stay calm. No matter what scammers claim, you don’t need to take immediate action. The real version of the FEMA program has no deadline to apply. Also, no cap on funding has been set, so funds are not going to run out.