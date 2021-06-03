Water rates on the rise? What it could mean for you

TUCSON (KVOA) - If you live outside Tucson city limits, you may see a significant increase on your water bill.

Tucson mayor and council are currently set to discuss upping water rates for unincorporated Pima County residents next Tuesday.

Rates for these customers could go up as much as 50 percent.

Right now, the cost of service for water is set on a block rate structure, meaning the more you use, the more you pay per unit of water.

All options under consideration would increase the rate.

"Most everybody in the county is not happy about it, plus the uncertainty of what are we dealing with?" said Mark Taylor, Chair of Citizens Water Advisory Committee. "Are we dealing with a five percent increase or a fifty percent increase."

According to the city, nearly one-third of users are unincorporated. The city says the infrastructure costs the same to provide to both but they receive less revenue back from lower populated areas.

According to a report from Tucson's Director of Water, unincorporated customers use 43 percent more water per month on average than those in city limits.

The options being considered consist of flat-rate increases, up to 50 percent, or percentage-based increases similar to the current block rate structure.

"It's actually a normal practice for a city when you extend a service outside of your jurisdiction to charge a differential rate," said Tim Thomure, director of water for the City of Tucson.

Eight other large cities in Arizona including Phoenix, Scottsdale and Tempe all charge differential rates for unincorporated customers. These range from 10 percent in Flagstaff to 50 percent in Phoenix.

There are eight options being considered that would bring in an estimated revenue of $5 million up to $34 million.

In a prior vote on differential rates, CWAC voted 10-5 against raising rates. Taylor says he believes the rates should always be tied to cost of service.

"We do believe that cost of service is a sacred mechanism to generally, charging rates across the board equally, and not discriminating so that you're inside or outside the city you're gonna pay more," said Taylor.

Thomure says that for high water users, this could have a significant impact on them depending on what option is chosen.

However, for those who don't, the director of water said, "For most customers that are tuning into this or paying attention to the conversation, the most likely outcome would be 10 dollars or less per month or five dollars or less per month."

Mayor and council are set to discuss the water rates next Tuesday, CWAC says they have asked for a delay on a decision until at least the fall of this year.

To get a full breakdown of the options being considered, click here.