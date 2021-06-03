Oro Valley residents get sneak peek of fourth of July fireworks

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KVOA) - People in Oro Valley got a sneak peek of the Fourth of July show Thursday night.

News 4 Tucson's Nicole Costantino was there and tells us what we can expect this year.

Hey @OroValleyAZGov residents! You’re about to get a sneak peak of the Fourth of July fireworks show from Naranja Park in 15 minutes! @KVOA pic.twitter.com/lJLxT2juZZ — Nicole Costantino (@NicCostantino) June 4, 2021

Fireworks started lighting up the sky at around 8:30 p.m. and they did this to give residents the chance to see if the fireworks can be seen from their homes or businesses.

The town is not having an in-person event this year, but there will still be what they're calling a 'grand' fireworks show.

"Because they are keeping the park closed on the fourth, the town ordered larger fireworks so the show could be seen from farther away," Kristy said.

While people only got to see nine test shots tonight, you can see the full show starting at 9 p.m. on July 4.