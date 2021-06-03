Lead actress of ‘In the Heights’ explains message behind movie

TUCSON (KVOA) - Two pre-screenings of "In the Heights" lit the big screen on Wednesday night at the AMC Theaters at the Foothills Mall.

Filmmakers explained that Tucson was an ideal market for the screening due to the immigration and DACA-related elements of the storyline.

One of the lead actresses, Melissa Barrera, told News 4 Tucson about the film and her message to the Latin community.

"You're going to feel so proud, and I hope you do, and you claim this movie as yours," Barrera said. "Because that's why we made it. It's a love letter to our people and paying homage to our ancestors, and so many people that have sacrificed so much for us to be in this moment right now."

"In the Heights" officially opens everywhere on June 11.