Gaslight Theater to hold live performances at 60 to 70 percent capacity

TUCSON (KVOA) - A Tucson staple is about to return to a familiar scene and welcome back an audience for the first time in more than a year.

The Gaslight Theater is steeped in history. This stage has been home to many memorable performances over the years, and soon, the first live performance indoors since March of last year will play out with an audience looking on from these seats.

The acting company at Tucson's famed Gaslight Theater is moving back home.

"There's just nothing like doing a show inside of our beautiful saloon-style theatre," Actress and General Manager Heather Stricker said.

Actors are in rehearsals for opening night June 10.

The show went on for the last few months outside, but Heather Stricker said even though audience capacity will be capped at 60 to 70 percent, a sense of normalcy is coming back in this theatre community.

"We laugh with our friends on stage and we've made so many great relationships with our customers and our fans we really just missed everybody," Stricker said.

"To come back indoors is really exciting because it does feel like there's a light at the end of the tunnel," actor Mike Yarema said. "It's feels like we'll be entertaining Tucson again."

These actors are thrilled to start the season and welcome back their loyal fans who will soon be filling these tables and enjoying a long awaited night at the theatre.

"We have tons of regulars. I have one couple I call my second grandparents. I have one couple I call my second parents."

The curtain goes up on the first live show in 15 months at the Gaslight in just a week.

Space Wars with Heather playing Dark Visor, a spoof of Darth Vader.

Tickets are $27 and there are discounts for some seniors, students and military personnel.