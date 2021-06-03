Skip to Content

Food and Drug Administration issues warning about eating cicadas

Don't eat cicadas
The cicadas are back, and with them, a warning from the Food and Drug Administration: don't eat the critters if you have a seafood allergy.

Since the cicadas have emerged, recipes have popped up across the internet, as some describe the critters as a rare gourmet treat.

But experts say the pesky insects actually share a family relation with shrimp and lobster.

For those with a seafood allergy, cicadas can cause hives, swelling of the lips and tightening of the throat.

They can also cause digestive issues like cramps, nausea and vomiting.

NBC News

