First Lady Jill Biden turns 70 years old

Happy birthday, Jill Biden.

The First Lady is celebrating her seventieth birthday.

According to the White House, she'll be spending some time at the beach to usher in her seventh decade.

Biden served alongside her husband as the Second Lady for eight years before becoming the First Lady in 2021.

Her Doctor of Education makes Jill Biden the first First Lady ever to hold a Doctorate degree.

She is also an avid runner, often trekking five miles a day.

Biden says President Joe Biden proposed to her five times before she finally accepted in 1977.

The couple shares one daughter together named Ashley.