Around 10% of world’s sequoia trees died in California fire

(CNN) - A single wildfire destroyed 10 to 14 percent of the world's giant sequoia trees, according to a draft report from the National Park Service.

Satellite images show the absolutely shocking impact the Castle Fire had on California's Sequoia National Forest last summer.

The park service reports up to 10,00 of the three 300 foot tall sequoias were lost, many of them thousands of years old.

The massive fire was triggered by the drought and ironically, well-meaning fire suppression efforts.

The big trees thrive after small fires thin out the forest and crack open their cones and spread their seeds.

The problem is that trying to prevent those smaller blazes led to dense growth.

And that in turn led to the castle fire which grew into the enormous acre sequoia lightning complex fire.

Park rangers hope to use the hard lessons they've learned to help save the remaining giant sequoias.