Sinema, Cornyn introduce bipartisan immigration bill in Senate

TUCSON (KVOA) - It is a bipartisan effort to try and come up with a more effective immigration system.

The Bipartisan Border Solutions Act introduced by Democratic Senator Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Republican Senator John Cornyn of Texas aims to quicken the asylum process in our country.

"When folks ask me when I care so much about addressing the issues of immigration, I say I'm a child of the border and I have watched the federal government fail to address this crisis almost my entire lifetime," Sinema said.

"This is no task for the short-winded to be sure, it's very complex but we can't quit trying," Sen. Cornyn said.

The pandemic has not helped as Sen. Cornyn said there is now a backlog of more than one million immigration cases nationwide.

To address the skyrocketing caseload, the Bipartisan Border Solutions Act looks to more efficiently give asylum seekers their day in court by expanding resources and adding people in key positions to help oversee the process.

Tucson immigration lawyer, Mo Goldman, knows it's a complicated system to navigate.

"Once you start down a certain road," Goldman said, "a certain path in this process, it can be difficult to turn and go back."

The bill outlines several key provisions to tackle the skyrocketing caseload including:

improving access to legal counsel

improving language translation services

providing resources to hire 150 more immigration judges and their teams

hiring 300 more asylum officers

Sen. Sinema thinks it can breakthrough congress.

"Well, it's very practical and it meets an immediate crisis need," she said.

Goldman told News 4 Tucson's Eric Fink that one of his concerns is the need to expedite the process could compromise the need to give people a fair, thorough hearing.

"A lot of the cases can be won or lost right at the outset," Goldman said. "Due process, the ability for somebody to not have to feel rushed or to have the ability to have their matter reviewed by an attorney, I think those are really important components to it."