Shelter holds ‘adoption special’ to find dogs their forever homes

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KVOA) - More animal adoption centers are pushing forward in fining these dogs a forever home.

The Nancy J. Brua Animal Care Center will offer an "adoption special" to help find homes for a wide variety of dogs.

The center is located at 6799 E. Highway 90 and is open Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m.

The shelter will be holding the Dog Days of Summer Adoption Special, which will reduce the adoption fees for dogs from $75 to $50.

It includes sterilization, the first set of vaccinations, a complete physical exam, a city dog license and a microchip implant for no additional charges.

The special will run all the way through June 30.

For more information, visit sierravistaaz.gov.